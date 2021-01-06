New York Officials React as Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol

Officials from New York are reacting to the chaos at the U.S. Capitol.

Protesters are storming the U.S. Capitol which has forced the Senate to stop counting election results. Thousands of President Trump supporters are outside the Capitol and hundreds broke through the police barricades, scaling walls, climbing up the steps, breaking in and entering the building.

Guns were drawn on the House floors as police try to keep control. There are reports of shots fired and tear gas being used inside the Capitol. One woman was reportedly shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement in response to the situation occurring at the United States Capitol:

The coup attempt initiated by outgoing President Trump has been despicable. Today, it became violent. If blood is shed, it will be on his hands. These actions, fueled by lies and wild conspiracy theories espoused by President Trump, must be unequivocally condemned by every corner of our society. Ultimately, I am confident the rule of law will prevail. Joe Biden, our duly elected president, will assume office on January 20th and history will remember this as a sad but unsuccessful attempt to destroy our democratic republic.

Around 3:10 p.m. Donald Trump tweeting the following:

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Congressman Antonio Delgado who represents New York's 19th Congressional District said he and his staff are safe. "My staff and I are safe. We are grateful for the brave Capitol Police officers who are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe. I’m praying for our country," Delgado tweeted. At 5:45 p.m. Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the following statement:

The cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. We must call this what it actually is: a failed attempt at a coup. This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel, and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won't let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed our nation's Capitol steal our democracy. The election results are clear and the will of the American people will be carried out.

“This mayhem must stop, and it must stop now. America doesn’t resort to chaos or violence, and we don’t encourage or invite it. Every leader, in every office, from every corner of this country must call for this to end and disperse immediately," Dutches County Executive Marc Molinaro stated. "The events unfolding at the U.S. Capitol this afternoon do not represent who we are as an American people. While we would never suppress vigorous debate and the right to protest – our country, after all, was founded on the right of its citizens to voice their opinions – the violence witnessed today is wrong and unacceptable, and it must come to an end.”

Below are some photos from the scene: