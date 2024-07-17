Back in 1990, a New York state man said he purchased a young alligator from a reptile show in Ohio. Since then, the large reptile named Albert grew to become somewhat of a local celebrity in one New York community, as well as a self-professed emotional support animal for a man named Anthony Cavallaro.

However, back in March, Cavallero lost Albert as the over 700 pound alligator was confiscated by New York DEC officials. Some residents in the state have attempted to keep exotic animals like alligators as pets even though they are not legal to own.

Can You Own an Alligator in New York State?

The New York DEC says that state law bans the import, possession, and sale of live alligators, caiman, and crocodiles, except for those holding a special license for scientific or educational purposes.

Cavallero told TIME Magazine that there was a change in regulations for possessing dangerous animals adopted by the New York DEC in 2020. Cavallero's license expired in 2021, and he claims he hasn't been able to renew it since, and that the DEC has ignored his requests.

Hamburg, New York Man Sues the State

TIME reports that Cavallero has now sued New York in the state's Supreme Court, claiming the denial of license was not "factual based". The New York State DEC had said that Albert the alligator suffered numerous health issues, such as "blindness in both eyes and spinal complications.".

NY State DEC NY State DEC loading...

WIVB had reported that after receiving "extensive examination and initial rehabilitation under licensed veterinary care in Massachusetts", Albert was sent to live in a reptile rehab center in Texas.

See Also: Yikes! Do You Know What New York's Official State Reptile Is?

The New York DEC helped arrange the move, that sent the alligator to Gator Country Adventure Park. The park's owner backed the NY DEC's claims over Albert's poor health conditions, telling KFDM that “all you have to do is look and see Albert and know he really wasn’t kept in the best conditions.”