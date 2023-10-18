Nor’easter Ready to Slam New York With Rain and Snow This Weekend

A huge storm is barrelling towards New York that is expected to ruin most weekend plans once again.

Fall is supposed to be the best time of year in New York State, but crummy weather has spoiled 10 out of the last 12 weekends. Now, just as leaves are reaching their peak color, it appears that the weather will spoil another autumn weekend in tourist destinations such as the Hudson Valley and the Adirondacks.

Nor'easter Will Affect Entire State of New York

Meteorologists warn New York State residents to brace for another weekend of soaking ran and even snow as a potential nor'easter begins to make its way to the region. The storm will start on Friday in the west and slowly make its way through the entire state by the evening. As the cold Canadian air gets pushed down, accumulating snow may even develop as far south as the Adirondacks.

According to Accuweather, the nor'easter is expected to develop by Saturday with soaking rain, strong wind and building seas. By Sunday the storm will start to move out, but probably not fast enough to salvage outdoor weekend plans. This will be the seventh rainy weekend in a row in the Hudson Valley and New York City region. The last time those areas have seen dry weekend weather was on Labor Day.

Travel Expected to be Impacted

Depending on the storm's track, we may see flooding and heavy rain that could make travel treacherous in many areas. Flight delays are also possible from Buffalo to Albany and the New York City region.

Storm to Affect Fall Foliage

This weekend's strong winds and heavy rain come at the worst possible time for leaf peepers. The storm is expected to strip much of the leaves off of trees just as they are reaching peak color. This means that the most beautiful season in New York could be cut short, as trees become prematurely bare.

