A bizarre and violent week in New Yok led to another arrest after a man accused of stabbing workers at the Museum of Modern Art was taken into custody, but not before also allegedly setting his hotel room on fire.

What Happened

On Saturday, a man police believe to be Gary Cabana jumped over the counter at one of the worst attractions in the world and stabbed two employees. Luckily, both victims are expected to fully recover, but the details of this case get stranger and stranger.

Why He Did It

While a motive is yet to be confirmed, police did note that Cabana's membership to MoMA, which also happens to be a short walk from his New York City apartment, was "recently revoked" for issues related to his behavior. He also allegedly made posts on Facebook referencing the stabbing, saying, "It wasn't SCREAM 6 at MoMA it was poke poke poke, wake-up call." Authorities also noted he mentioned struggles with mental health. While Cabana is now in custody. it wasn't before he also allegedly set a hotel room on fire.

Police say Cabana checked into this hotel before setting fire to his room (YouTube/NBC10Philadelphia) Police say Cabana checked into this hotel before setting fire to his room (YouTube/NBC10Philadelphia) loading...

Arson in Philadelphia

When first responders were called to a hotel fire at a Best Western in Philadelphia, they labeled the blaze as intentional. Security footage, and the possibility Cabana used his legal name to book the room, led authorities to the conclusion that their stabbing suspect and arson suspect were one and the same. He was later found sleeping in a city bus station and arrested without incident.



