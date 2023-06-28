How to Root for Your New York Mets in London England 2024
Are you a New York Mets fan? Did you hear that they will be one of the teams playing Major League Baseball in London England in 2024? Isn't that amazing?
How can you go about seeing that game in person and rooting for them across the big pond in 'Jolly 'Ole England?' It is pretty straight forward, you will need to do the following thing, and of course that will cost you a few bucks, but won't it be worth it to show your New York spirit in another country?
How to go about watching the New York Mets, in England, in person?
The first thing you will need to do and do it now, is get your United States Passport now. If you already have one but will have less than 6 months remaining on the expiration date, when the trip is to take place, you should go ahead and renew it now. Can't do much until you get that Passport, because you will need the number off of that when you go to book your airline tickets.
READ MORE: Why Will it Take You Such a Long Time to Get a US Passport?
Where are the New York Mets playing baseball in England 2024?
The NY Mets will be playing in the London Stadium as they face off against the Philadelphia Phillies. The teams will play a two-game series, June 8 and June 9, 2024.
READ MORE: Why You Should Get TSA PreCheck Now
When will the tickets to the Mets game in England go on sale?
To make sure you don't miss out on purchasing your tickets, sign up for promotional emails directly from the NY Mets. You can also keep your eyes open for fan packages that will include your tickets to the game(s), along with your airfare and hotel.
As additional information becomes available, we will continue to update this article.