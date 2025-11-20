Police say a man from New York state is facing a number of charges after he lead officials on a high-speed pursuit after fleeing an altercation. Speeds allegedly reached dangerous levels, as police say the suspect reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

The chase was initially called off due to safety concerns, though authorities say they were able to track down the suspect the following day. The suspect is charged with reckless driving, unlawful fleeing, reckless driving and traffic violation, reports WNYT.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove 100 MPH While Drunk

WNYT reports that a 23-year-old Johnstown man lead police on a pursuit after he left a residence early morning November 15. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told WNYT that they responded to a report of a fight at a residence in Fultonville around 4 AM.

Investigators say the suspect was clocked going 99 mph in a 30 mph zone while passing by Fonda-Fultonville Elementary School. Police called off the pursuit, through they arrested the man the next day in Johnstown.

Man Arrested For Alleged DWI/Leandra's Law in New York 's Hudson Valley

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 17, at approximately 12:01 Am, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a southbound vehicle on State Route 22 in the Town of Dover for traffic law violations.

During the stop, the operator, identified as a 28-year-old man from of Pawling displayed signs of intoxication. Further investigation revealed that two children, ages 2 and 9, were in the vehicle at the time of the stop, according to reports.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Dover for processing. He submitted to a chemical breath test, which resulted in a BAC of 0.10%. The children were safely released to a sober third party.

Following the investigation, the suspect was charged with aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16/Leandra’s Law, which is a Class E felony

The suspect was issued tickets and is ue back in court in December.

Leandra's Law is a New York state law that strengthens penalties for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. The law was named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009.