New York Man Admits To Killing Mother In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to killing his mother.

On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing his mother.

Westchester County, New York Mother Killed By Son

Google Google loading...

On March 17, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a home on Second Street in New Rochelle, New York after receiving a call about a son attacking his mother.

Arriving officers found the son, Daniel Flores Arteaga, at the scene. Police found his 54-year-old mother badly injured and unconscious on the floor.

Police alleged Arteaga strangled his mother until she was unconscious. Police rushed the mother to the hospital where she was placed on life support.

On March 26, 2020, she was removed from life support and pronounced deceased.

Arteaga was arrested in April 2020 and charged with murder in the second degree.

New Rochelle, New York Man Admits To Killing Mother

Westchester County District Attorney's Office Westchester County District Attorney's Office loading...

In July 2022, Arteaga pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree, a felony.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Wednesday, September 15, 2022, Arteaga, now 28-years-old, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, for applying a fatal chokehold to his mother during a dispute in her home in New Rochelle.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York

The 10 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State [List]

Top 5 Places to See Fall Foliage in New York State The must-visit areas to see fall foliage next month in New York.