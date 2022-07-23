New York Man Accused of Asking Teen For Sex At Hudson Valley School

A New York man is accused of approaching a young girl on school grounds in the Hudson Valley and offering her money in exchange for sex. Police are looking for more victims.

On Friday, the Monticello Police Department announced the arrest of 62-year-old Izchak Krishevsk of Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Man Charged With Patronizing A Person For Prostitution In a Monticello, New York School Zone

On Thursday around 7:30 p.m, the Monticello, New York Police Department received a report that Krishevsky approached a 16-year-old girl who was sitting at a table located at the softball field of the Monticello High School in the Village of Monticello.

Krichevsky is accused of offering to pay the young girl money to engage in sexual activity. The 16-year-old girl immediately walked away from Krishevsky and called family members to tell them about the incident, who then alerted Monticello police, officials say.

PD: Brooklyn, New York Man Asked Girl For Sex Near Monticello, New York High School

Responding officers located Krishevsky on Forestburgh Road at the intersection of Terry Lane where a family member of the girl was detaining him.

On Thursday, Krishevsky was charged with the felony of patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone and a misdemeanor for endangering the welfare of a child.

Brooklyn, New York Man Released on Appearance Ticket

Krichevsky was arrested and in accordance with NYS Bail Reform guidelines was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Monticello Justice Court on August 1.

Monticello Police Believe More Victims Are Possible

"An investigation is continuing and anyone else who may possibly have been approached by Krishevsky in a similar manner is asked to call Monticello Police at 845-794-4422," the Monticello Police Department stated in a press release.

