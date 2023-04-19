9 New York Locations Holding Gun Buybacks in April

Turn in a gun at any of these locations and get paid!

New York Attorney General Letitia James (AG) announced earlier this month that in April, New York was going to be hosting the first-ever statewide community gun buyback. The gun buyback plan is to give anyone interested in turning in a gun the opportunity to get paid to do it.

Keep New York Safe

The gun buyback program is part of AG James' efforts to protect New Yorkers from gun violence, keep communities safe, and get guns off of New York streets. This one-day statewide initiative will feature nine simultaneous gun buyback events held across the state, with all guns collected at each site accepted with a no questions asked policy according to a press release.

New York Gun Buyback Day

The gun buybacks will take place all across New York on Saturday, April 29th starting at 10 a.m. All collection sites listed below will accept working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on-site. Once a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers the person turning it in will receive payment in the form of a prepaid gift card.

New York Gun Buyback Locations

American Legion Post in Ulster County –18 West O’Reilly St, Kingston, NY 12401. 10 AM to 1 PM.

Family Life Academy in the Bronx – 14 West 170th St, Bronx, NY 10452. 10 AM to 1 PM.

All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn – 115 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206. 10 AM to 1 PM.

OAG Suffolk Regional Office in Suffolk County – 300 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788. 10 AM to 1 PM.

Watervliet Dome in Albany County – 1300 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189. 10 AM to 1 PM.

St. Lucy’s Food Pantry in Onondaga County – 425 Gifford St, Syracuse, NY 13204. 10 AM to 3 PM.

Johnson City Senior Center in Broome County – 30 Brocton St, Johnson City, NY 13790. 10 AM to 1 PM.

Clinton County Fairgrounds in Clinton County – 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. 10 AM to 1 PM.

Saint John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Niagara County – 917 Garden & Richard Allen Way, Niagara Falls, NY 14302. 10 AM to 1 PM.

How Much Are Guns Worth?

AG James will pay the following amounts for firearms turned in on-site at each event:

$500 per assault rifle or ghost gun

$150 per handgun ($500 will be given for the first handgun turned in per person)

$75 per rifle or shotgun

$25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade, or 3D-printed gun

How to Turn a Gun in

To safely turn in a fireman officials are asking everyone to place the unloaded guns in a bag or a box before turning in. The gun buyback is an amnesty program, meaning no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun. To date, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 4,000 guns from New York communities since 2019.

