New York Library Accidently Gave Out Free Porn Comics

Anybody catch up on some quality reading lately? A few folks may have gotten more than they bargained for recently on Free Comic Day. Whoops. The special event was held Saturday, where people could grab a bag of free comics to go at the Farmingdale Public Library, according to ABC. Now, some parents are a bit upset and want answers.

It appears the confusion happened when the library worked with a distributor who provided the comics as part of the nationwide event. ABC says that the library received some adult oriented comics that accidently made their way into the free giveaway bags meant for families. The library director said that this was the first time any sort of screw up like this has ever happened since working with this distributor. She she sums it all up to being a simple mistake.

ABC says that some of the adult comics that slipped through the cracks featured people in various sexual positions and foul language. The library director told ABC that all the questionable material has since been thrown away.

Meanwhile, you might remember this story from earlier this year? A New York state man returned a book to a library that had been overdue for 72 years. The Southhampton Press says the book on the life of Teddy Roosevelt was determined to have been due back since April 5, 1949. UPI says the man returned the book to Amagansett, in Suffolk County, in January. The overdue fee? Library director Lauren Nichols said it would come out to about $262 at the 1949 rate of one penny a day. Luckily, the Amagansett Library no longer has late fees.

