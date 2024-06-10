New York Law Will Change Restaurant Reservation Process Forever

If you enjoy dining out, a new law planned to take effect this year will change the reservation process forever.

We've all been in this situation. It's Saturday night and you want to take your significant other out for a nice dinner. You get dressed up, hop in the car and make your way to your favorite restaurant only to find out that they are completely booked up.

It's frustrating to be blocked from dining at your favorite restaurant, but understandable if you didn't have a reservation. However, there are some popular eating establishments where even getting a reservation has become extremely difficult.

I've been known to set my alarm in order to make sure to get a table as soon as the window of opportunity opens. Even then, I've noticed that prime eating times have been snatched up even before I was able to click my mouse and secure a reservation.

Canva Canva loading...

New Law Aims to Combat Reservation Issues in New York

While restaurants do their best to make sure all customers have access to reservations, some have found a way to exploit the system for their own personal gain. Resellers have employed the use of bots to attack websites and online services like Open Table and Resy to snatch up reservations, blocking out the average customer.

What's worse is these third parties have opened up a black market where highly sought-after reservations are now being resold for exorbitant prices to big spenders willing to pay top dollar to eat at the most popular restaurants.

Last week a bill was passed that is set to be signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul that will make it illegal for third parties to resell restaurant reservations.

The law is being applauded by restaurants and online reservation services who say the law will make it easier for customers to find a table without being blocked out or ripped off by resellers.

Scenic Dining Spots in the Hudson Valley There are so many great views in the Hudson Valley as well as great restaurants! It's hard to see everything the Hudson Valley has to offer. Here is a list of 6 great dining spots around the Hudson Valley that also have gorgeous views. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers