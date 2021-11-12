New York Hunter Accused of Drunk Hunting, Boating in Hudson Valley

A hunter is accused of hunting and driving a boat drunk on the Hudson River.

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation arrested a hunter in Ulster County for "hunting while intoxicated."

On Oct. 17, ECOs Johnson and Walraven conducted boat patrol on the Hudson River during the opening weekend of waterfowl season in the southeastern part of the state.

While patrolling north toward Saugerties, the two ECOs observed a hunter operating an alleged unregistered vessel and heading toward a public boat launch.

The officers approached the hunter at the boat launch and observed that he was in possession of two mallards.

The hunter did not possess a Harvest Information Program (HIP) number, did not have a plugin for his shotgun and the shotgun was loaded while the vessel was moving, officials say.

A further investigation concluded that the hunter was intoxicated by alcohol while operating the vessel and while waterfowl hunting, according to the DEC.

The unnamed hunter was arrested for hunting while intoxicated as well as boating while intoxicated, along with several hunting and navigation law violations.

The case is pending in the Town of Saugerties Court.

