New York Honors 55 Police Officers Who Sacrificed Their Lives

New York State is honoring 55 police officers who recently sacrificed their lives to serve Empire State residents.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored the lives of 55 police officers from eight police departments across New York State who died in 2022.

New York State Police Officers Memorial Remembrance Ceremony Held In Albany

Yonkers PD Yonkers PD loading...

Their names will be forever enshrined New York State Police Officers Memorial Remembrance Ceremony in Albany.

The officers' names have been placed on the Memorial's black granite wall.

The wall now includes the names of 1,772 officers from 150 police departments and sheriff's offices across the state and six federal agencies. All sacrificed their lives in service for New Yorkers.

"Every day, the selfless men and women in police departments across the state put their lives on the line to protect us, knowing they may not make it home," Hochul said. "Today, we honor these 55 police officers, and we join their loved ones in remembering their unwavering commitment and dedication to our safety."

May 9 Named Police Memorial Day In New York State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hochul also issued declared May 9 as Police Memorial Day.

The new proclamation directs state landmarks to be lit up blue to recognize the sacrifice of the officers whose names are included on the memorial and to recognize the service of all police officers across the state.

13 Police Officers From New York State Added To Memorial

Yonkers PD Yonkers PD loading...

Yonkers Detective Frank Gualdino, who was killed in a head-on collision, was among the 55 police officers honored on Tuesday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Some of the officers died in the line of duty in the past year while others died due to 9/11-related illnesses or injuries or COVID.

Below are all the names added to the list.

Yonkers PD Yonkers PD loading...

Line of Duty Deaths

NYPD

Detective Wilbert Mora ( January 23, 2022)

Detective Jason Rivera ( January 21, 2022)

Rochester Police Department

Police Officer Anthony P. Mazurkiewicz (July 21, 2022)

Yonkers Police Department

Detective Sergeant Frank D. Gualdino (December 1, 2022)

New York City Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks Getty Images loading...

Result of exposure to COVID-19

NYPD

Police Officer David A. Mathura (March 6, 2022)

Police Officer Daniel J. Sanchez (January 19, 2022)

Police Officer Leonard Swanson (February 5, 2022)

Nassau County Police Department

Detective Hector M. Nunez (December 8, 2021)

Detective Charles C. Vroom IV (September 12, 2021)

Niagara Falls Police Department

Lieutenant Kristina M. Zell (November 7, 2022)

16th Annual Commemoration Ceremony Held At WTC Site For 9/11 Terror Victims Getty Images loading...

Ground Zero-Related Illness Deaths

New York State Police

Sergeant F. Brent Chomyszak (August 23, 2022)

Major Roderick C. Covington (March 31, 2022)

Trooper Scott P. Enser (March 20, 2021)

Trooper Joseph J. Mecca, Jr. (December 2, 2020)

Sergeant Ivan M. Morales (October 28, 2022)

Trooper Michael R. O'Donnell (December 24, 2020)

Sergeant James G. Sweeney (March 6, 2021)

NYS Environmental Conservation Police

Lieutenant Paul C. Adam (September 8, 2015)

Police Officer Lawrence E. Cabana (August 6, 2022)

Investigator Thomas J. Graham (September 21, 2013)

Port Authority Police of NY & NJ

Police Officer Frederick G. Maley (July 17, 2022)

NYPD

Police Officer Chanda D. Barnes (April 25, 2021)

Sergeant Hugh Bartlett (September 12, 2021)

Sergeant William P. Brautigam, Jr. (January 31, 2021)

Detective Barbara A. Burnette (December 30, 2021)

Sergeant Pedro A. Candia (April 15, 2022)

Detective Enrico J. Crisafi (November 28, 2021)

Detective Michael A. DeVecchis (January 16, 2020)

Sergeant Cornelius J. Douglas (June 24, 2021)

Detective Pedro A. Foruria, Sr. (August 25, 2021)

Sergeant Michael S. Fuller (July 26, 2021)

Police Officer Hector M. Gonzalez Jr. (April 7, 2021)

Detective Roland A. Gray (June 22, 2021)

Detective Patrick J. Hogan (December 31, 2021)

Police Officer John Horan (December 18, 2020)

Detective Michael A. Houlahan (March 25, 2020)

Police Officer Dennis J. Howard (August 5, 2020)

Police Officer Denise A. Jones (September 6, 2021)

Police Officer William M. Kelly (October 3, 2021)

Detective Brian J. Maley (February 17, 2021)

Detective George C. Moreno (July 30, 2021)

Detective Terence P. Mulvey (December 1, 2021)

Police Officer Thomas M. O'Reilly, Jr. (June 17, 2021)

Detective Nicholas F. Ortiz (April 5, 2021)

Police Officer Neil E. Porter (October 7, 2021)

Police Officer Laurence J. Prehn (November 10, 2021)

Police Officer Michael J. Reass (September 21, 2021)

Police Officer Steven L. Rodriguez (June 9, 2021)

Police Officer Michael Romano (January 16, 2021)

Detective Frank Rosado (December 19, 2019)

Sergeant Christopher M. Tully (August 14, 2021)

Police Officer Matthew S. Von Seydewitz (January 27, 2020)

Detective James M. Ward (January 17, 2022)

Nassau County Police Department

Police Officer Robert D. Negri Jr. (September 28, 2011)

Detective Matthew A. Perlungher (August 4, 2021)

Your Odds of Getting Your Property Stolen In These 11 Cities in New York Data compiled from Neighborhood Scout and are up to date as of 4/26/2023

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!