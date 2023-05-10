Video Released After Hudson Valley Woman Fatally Shot By Police

The investigation continues into an officer-involved fatal shooting in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James released police body-worn camera footage, worn by a New York State Police trooper as part of an investigation into an officer-involved fatal shooting the Dutchess County.

"The release of this video follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office in the course of an OSI investigation be released to the public in order to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters," New York's Attorney General’s Office stated in a press release.

Woman Fatally Shot By Police In Hyde Park, New York

Jamie M. Feith, 34, of Hyde Park died on who died on April 29, 2022, following an encounter with law enforcement in Hyde Park, Dutchess County.

On Friday, April 29, 2022, New York State Police and the Hyde Park Police responded to a physical domestic at a residence on North Cross Road.

"Hyde Park officers Johsua Kemlage and Bryan Sweeney with Trooper Christopher Miller of SP Rhinebeck were initially successful in deescalating a physical domestic between Jamie M. Feith and a male subject at the residence," New York State Police wrote in a press release after the shooting.

However, when officers interviewed Feith, she armed herself with a knife and attempted to stab the officers, police say.

"A taser was deployed in an unsuccessful attempt to neutralize her," New York State Police added.

Hyde Park Officer Kemlage then discharged his department-issued firearm, striking Feith, according to New York State Police.

Feith died at the scene.

The Office of Special Investigation of the Attorney General’s Office investigates officer-involved shootings.

"Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident," the AG's office states.

CLICK HERE to see the video. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

The AG's office has yet to announce its ruling on the officer-involved fatal shooting.

"The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime," the AG's office adds.

