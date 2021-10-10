New York Hiker Has Seizure, Another Hurts Head Near Kaaterskill

First responders had to spring into action to help an Albany man who had a seizure and an Indian woman who fell and hurt her head hiking in the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Tuesday, the DEC confirmed two recent rescues in the Town of Hunter, Greene County.

On Oct. 2 at 11:15 a.m., the DEC received a call from Greene County 911 requesting Forest Ranger assistance with a 28-year-old hiker from Albany who was experiencing a seizure while hiking Huckleberry Point Trail in the Kaaterskill Wild Forest.

Jackie Corley

Forest Rangers responded, along with Greene County EMS, and Tannersville and Cedar Grove volunteer fire departments. Forest Rangers and EMS staff located the hiker approximately 1.5 miles in from the trailhead.

Beth Christy

After a medical assessment, the hiker was packaged up and transported by UTV back to the trailhead where they were transferred to Hunter Ambulance for hospital transport.

J.Buono

The next day around 3 p.m., Greene County 911 requested Forest Ranger assistance at Kaaterskill Falls for a report of a hiker with a head injury.

Forest Ranger Fox and Assistant Forest Ranger France were at the Laurel House trailhead at the time of the call and began searching for the hiker. Two additional Rangers responded to assist.

The 61-year-old woman from India was located at the intersection of the middle pool and staircase trail, where had she tripped and fallen, sustaining a head laceration and left knee abrasion.

Rangers assessed the subject for a possible traumatic brain injury and provided basic first aid to control the bleeding. No serious head injury was immediately observed and responders proceeded to walk the hiker back out to the trailhead at Laurel House Road.

At 4:35 p.m., the hiker was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.