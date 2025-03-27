New York Resident Finds Potentially Dangerous Device On Property

It's pretty amazing what you can find in your own backyard sometimes. One homeowner in New York was in for quite a shock while doing some routine spring cleaning on their property. The unusual discovery even lead to local police being contacted to investigate what was going on.

What exactly happened? How did this get in someone's backyard?

New York Resident Says They Found Grenade In Backyard

PIX11 reports that a resident in Hampton Bays said they found a grenade in their backyard. The Southampton Town Police said that the unidentified resident contacted law enforcement about the unknown explosive in their yard around 10:30 AM Tuesday.

Police arrived to the property and assisted with the disposal of the grenade. Luckily, there was no risk of an explosion, according to what police determined, reports PIX11.

Police have not disclosed where the grenade may have come from, though sometimes cases like these may have involved a previous property owner. The Federal Bureau Of Investigations website says that service members may have either brought the devices home from their combat service or purchased them at a later date.

These military ordnances can lay around in homes undetected for decades after the serviceperson may has passed away.

The FBI says that these devices can remain intact for decades but explode without notice. They are highly dangerous, and remind the public that only a trained bomb technician should handle them.

Many of these devices, such as the one found in Hamptons Bay, are usually deemed inert by experts, though.