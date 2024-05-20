Our nation the United States of America was officially founded on July 4, 1776 with the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It was a day that changed the course of history as we know it, a day where these words became synonyms and would inspire countless thousands of others as time and history moved forward....

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness...

Dan McGuire Dan McGuire loading...

If you do the math, the answer to what the upcoming major milestone becomes quite obvious. In just two short years, on July 4, 2026, the United States of America and its people will be celebrating its 250th anniversary.

New York's New Revolutionary Council

In preparation of the occasion, New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the forming of the New York State 250th Commemoration Commission to recognize not only the Declaration of Independence but also the American Revolution while highlighting New York's significance to that time in American history.

Get our free mobile app

In statement via press release, Governor Hochul had this to say upon the official announcement...

New York State played a pivotal role in the American Revolution, and we look forward to welcoming people from all over the world to join us in commemorating the 250th anniversary in 2026...

Anadmist Anadmist loading...

The Governor would also go to detail just exactly what the goal of the council will be. The goal being not only to commemorate and celebrate the Revolutionary War and the Declaration of Independence, but also to emphasize New York’s ongoing effort to achieve our nation’s founding principles. The principles of a representative democracy with equal participation and rights for all.

The press release also stated that the Commission will expand its scope beyond the Revolution and Declaration and highlight some of the other historic moments that New York State has been a part of. Some of those other moments in history would with the abolition of slavery, women’s suffrage and the labor movement among other events and stories.

Unsplash: AussieActive-aussieactive Unsplash: AussieActive-aussieactive loading...

250 Commission's Plans

With two years of preparation a number of things can and most likely will be happening or changing leading up to the big day. The commission however does have ideas in place for how to best go about accomplishing its goals.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Holds Covid-19 Update Getty Images loading...

Some of the goals would be...

Coordinate activities with civic, educational and heritage organizations to develop public interest and involvement in the planning and development of the commemoration;

Promote and encourage educational outreach programs using media and technology including electronic communications to achieve national and international impact

Coordinate the planning of commemorative events for all interest communities throughout the state;

Invite other interested states and nations to participate in programs and events for the commemoration;

Coordinate and promote the holdings of meetings, conference, seminars and conventions in interested communities using such anniversary as an attraction and theme

There are a number of different other strategies and purposes that the commission board will be serving and that entire list can be viewed on the New York State Museum website.

NY.Gov NY.Gov loading...

The website also features a wealth of other information including a Commemoration Field Guide for the 250th designed specifically for New York State. The guide is full of information that can help individuals or communities can figure out ways to commemorate 250 in their own way.

Orange County, NY Boasts a Vital Role in U.S. Military History The Revolution-era sites in Orange County are a must-stop visit for military history buffs and anyone interested in the origins of the nation we have become. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Famous SUNY Alumni SUNY has quite a bit to boast when it comes to successful graduates. Take a look at some of the most famous celebrities who have graduated from SUNY schools. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers