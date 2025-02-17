New Yorkers May See Another Holiday Added to the Calendar in 2025

A New York Congresswoman is proposing a new federal holiday that would give everyone an extra day off in the summer.

The last time a new federal holiday was added to the calendar was in 2021 when Juneteenth was officially designated on June 19. The holiday celebrates the end of slavery and was signed into law by President Biden. Before Juneteenth, Martin Luther King Day was the last federal holiday to become law in 1983.

New York Lawmaker Wants New Federal Holiday

Claudia Tenney is a representative for the Finger Lakes region of New York. The republican congresswoman recently made news after releasing a Valentine's Day press release announcing her intent to add a new holiday to the federal calendar.

Tenney explained that she introduced a bill to designate June 14 as an official day off ahead of the country's upcoming 250th birthday.

The holiday would officially be called "Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day", celebrating the birthday of President Donald Trump and Flag Day, which coincide on June 14. Tenney says the day needs to be recognized as a national holiday because "No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump." She goes on to compare Trump to George Washington, who already has his own federal holiday and calls him the "founder of America’s Golden Age".

If enacted, there would be two federal holidays less than a week apart, with Juneteenth just five days after Trump Flag Day.

