Are These Really New York State’s Favorite Christmas Movies?

This is the time of year when we all gather to watch our favorite Christmas and holiday movies.

Many residents across New York state however may be cramming for time, as they do their shopping, or finish up that project at work they've been putting off. So, a good movie is in order to forget about all the holiday stress, and get into the spirit of the season.

So, what Christmas movies are New Yorkers watching?

New York State's Favorite Christmas and Holiday Movies?

Recently, CSGOLuck ran an analysis on how many times New York residents were searching for information on certain Christmas and holiday movies. CBS says that the study looked at particular key terms, such as "watch online", or "Netflix",

See Also; Hudson Valley Shares the Worst Holiday Gifts Received

According to the study's results posted at CBS, here are New York's top five favorite Christmas movies. Do we agree with these results?

5. Little Women (2019) - 6,029 average monthly searches

4. Bad Santa (2003) - 6,191 average monthly searches

3. Elf (2003) - 7,629 average monthly searches

2. The Holiday (2006) 10,805 average monthly searches

1. It's a Wonderful Life (1946) - 13,987 average monthly searches

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World in New York Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 18, 2023, through January 7, 2024. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Worst Christmas/Holiday Songs?

We give you the 15 worst Christmas songs of all time, according to Buzzfeed. At least one of these songs is going to cause you to snap. Of course, these online lists are so subjective.

The list here appears to be some of the more recent Christmas hits (or misses).

See Also: New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Xmas Wreath on Fire

How about some of the all time worst classics that you hear every year? After all, they pretty much wheel Mariah Carey out from wherever she's hiding by late November every year, and start playing All I Want for Xmas song every other hour.

But then there's some songs that draw heat that are either too silly or harmless to really take that seriously. Grandma Got Ran over By A Reindeer? I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa? Alvin and the Chipmunks?

Then, you have an apparent lack of appreciation for non English speaking cultures trying to celebrate Christmas. Feliz Navidad?

Trust us, we've heard worse.