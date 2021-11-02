New York Driver Flees After Hitting Hudson Valley Kid Celebrating Halloween
A little boy was hit by a car and badly injured while trick-or-treating in the Hudson Valley. Police are asking for help in finding the driver who fled the scene.
On Halloween around 6:45 p.m., a child was hit by a car while crossing Fairview Ave at the Livingston Parkway near the Plaza Diner intersection in the Town of Greenport.
The child crossing the street with his mother while trick-or-treating, police say.
As the child crossed Fairview Ave with his mother, he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The northbound vehicle did not stop and continued northbound on Fairview Ave, police say.
Reports say the boy is 4-years-old. He suffered a broken ankle, cuts and bruises, police say.
He was released from the hospital and is at home recovering.
The vehicle in question is described as a dark-colored SUV. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in trying to locate this vehicle. A surveillance camera from a nearby shopping center captured the images, seen above and below.
If anyone has any information about this vehicle and/or operator, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 518-828-3344 and refer to incident number 289713.
