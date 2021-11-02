Bob Seger Uninjured Following Halloween House Fire

Bob Seger emerged unscathed from a small fire that broke out at his home in Orchard Lake, Mich., on Halloween morning.

Investigators said the blaze was contained to a chimney flue off Seger's family room, The Detroit News reports. West Bloomfield Township fire inspector Dave Goff said Seger and his wife, Juanita, were both home when a fire alarm sounded around 6AM.

Firefighters broke through some walls and ceilings in order to put out the fire. The home sustained water damage in the family room and a downstairs room that contained a golf simulator, but no injuries were reported from the fire.

"Now the task ahead of us is trying to determine, if we can, what caused the fire," fire marshal Byron Turnquist said.

Seger's home clocks in at 18,368 square feet and boasts eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, according to Zillow. That means, ostensibly, a large portion of the house went undamaged in the fire.

The 76-year-old Detroit native wrapped his Roll Me Away farewell tour exactly two years ago today at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center. It will most likely mark the final show of his career, as Seger suggested he could not hit the road again following the death of his longtime saxophonist Alto Reed, who died of colon cancer on Dec. 30, 2020.

"I listened really hard to him," Seger said during a June 2021 interview with SiriusXM, recalling his final phone call with Reed. "And he said, 'How grateful I am for my wonderful life.' ... I thought that was so beautiful, and I thought he was so brave. I don't think I could go out [on tour] without him."