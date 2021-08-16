COVID-19 Deaths in NYS Have Quadrupled Since August 1

Deaths from COVID-19 have more than quadrupled in New York State since August 1, 2021, just two weeks' time. According to the most recent COVID-19 data released by NY Governor Andrew Cuomo's office on Sunday, August 15, 2021, the number of deaths in the state caused by the virus was 18 (as of August 14, since the state reports for the previous day). On Monday, August 1, there were 4 deaths from COVID-19, as reported on August 2. That's only 14 days or two weeks!

The total number of positive tests reported yesterday (for August 14) was 4,479 out of 154,566 tests conducted, a 2.90% positivity rate. On August 1, the number of positive tests was 2,143 out of 72,514 tests conducted, a 2.96% positivity rate (as reported on August 2). While the positivity rate seems to be going down, deaths are up exponentially.

Governor Cuomo encourages New Yorkers need to get the vaccine to protect themselves from the deadly virus,

"COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to New Yorkers across the state, and getting shots in arms is the only way to defeat this pandemic for good and move into the future. Millions of New Yorkers who've taken the vaccine are a testament to its safety and efficacy, and if you haven't received your shot yet, I urge you to do so right away. Convenient sites are open across the state for walk-ins or appointments and vaccines are available to all eligible New Yorkers."

If you are interested in getting vaccinated, the Erie County Department of Health has several pop-up vaccination events coming up:

Saturday, August 21, 2021

New Hope Baptist Church (2090 Genesee St, Buffalo, NY 14211) from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Friday, August 27, 2021

Freedom Friday event (MLK, Jr. Park near Fillmore and Parade, Buffalo, NY 14211) from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Canalside (44 Prime St, Buffalo, NY 14202) from 11 am to 3 pm.

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Central Terminal (495 Paderewski Dr., Buffalo, NY 14212) from 10 am to 12:30 pm. This vaccination pop-up is a part of the Second Annual Backpack Giveaway event hosted by Legislator Howard Johnson and Buffalo Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski.

You can also get a vaccine at home by calling (716)858-2929 or visiting http://erie.gov/vax, which is also where you can register for any of the pop-up events above.

