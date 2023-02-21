New York Can Now Donate Blood Even if You Were in Mad Cow Area

Have you been wanting to donate blood? There is a severe shortage of all types of blood. If you have about an hour and 15 minutes, then you would be able to save a life.

Have you ever been told that you cannot donate blood because you spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe in the 1980's? Maybe you were studying abroad, in the military or the family member of a military member, that time overseas could have kept you from being able to donate, until now.

What is Mad Cow disease and why were people restricted from donating blood because of it?

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) loading...

According to the American Red Cross, Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, which is also referred to as "Mad Cow Disease" is a disease that is not easily tested for after a blood donation and there was originally worry that patients receiving the blood could potentially be harmed.

When did this change for blood donations and people who were outside of the United States?

Blood donor at donation. Kamonchai Mattakulphon loading...

The change was made in October or 2022. When you go to a blood donation center, or blood drive, make sure to complete the questionnaire as honestly as possible, and have a conversation with the person who is completing the questionnaire,

When and where can you be scheduling your blood donation?

There are two main places that organize blood donations in New York State, here they are NY Blood Centers, and American Red Cross.

