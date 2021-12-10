Big news was released today (December 12-9-2021) by Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus that will thrill and excite fans of the New York Air Show.

Mark your calendars for September 10th and 11th 2022. The New York Air Show will return to the Orange County Airport in Mongomery New York in 2022 and for the 3rd consecutive year, Air Force Thunderbirds will return to the Hudson Valley Skies.

The air show had been held in years past at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh but was moved just before the pandemic to its new location, a stone's throw away by fighter jet to the Orange County Airport in Montgomery. The Air Force Thunderbirds house their planes at Stewart when they are in town but the New York Air Show and all its fun is held at the Montgomery location.

Start Making Plans For The New York Air Show

We don't have ticket information yet, so buying tickets as a holiday gift might be difficult. But you can certainly give an IOU in a Christmas card promising to buy the tickets as soon as they go on sale.

The cool thing about the New York Air Show and the days leading up to it is the fact that the Air Force Thunderbird and other visiting planes will be buzzing the Hudson Valley for practice. Nothing beats a front-row seat at the airport but having a single-engine F-16 Fighting Falcon buzz your house or fly straight up the Hudson River is pretty awesome too.

