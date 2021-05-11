Get ready for summer! Starbucks has given the Hudson Valley, and everywhere, a sneak peak of its new summer menu, and there's one item in particular that's raising some eyebrows. And maybe blood sugar, for that matter as well. But if you were hoping to never fit into your summer bathing suit ever again, then this could be the drink for you. Welcome to Starbucks' new "As Summer As Possible" (or, A.S.A.P.) menu.

Starbucks unveiled a new limited time flavor to the world, and just the name of this drink makes you feel like you're getting fatter by the second. Hudson Valley 12 is reporting that the new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino will grace Starbucks menus across the area, boasting about as many calories as a double cheeseburger from McDonald's.

Food and Wine says that the new frappuccino is inspired by "fairs, festivals, and amusement parks", which makes many think of the summer months ahead. And, as many parts of the country begin to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, people are going to want get back out and do some of their favorite things again. And by that, we mean going to shows, state fairs, and regaining all that weight you may have lost during lockdown by drinking one of these things. The drink is described as:

...layers of strawberry puree and whipped cream swirled with a funnel cake flavored Frappuccino, topped with crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake pieces.

The popular coffee chain often makes additions and changes to their menus year around. Perhaps, for some who may crave the pumpkin spice or other holiday flavors, this new pile of liquid sugar and food dye could be your new summer go-to. Or maybe, just stick to regular coffee with some milk and a little bit of sugar.

