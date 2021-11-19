As another hunting season opens up hunters need to be aware of some changes to big game hunting requirements this year.

Saturday, November 20th big game season officially opens, and as Hudson Valley hunters get ready to hit the woods let's make sure that everyone is aware that the Department of Environmental Conservation has made some changes to a few rules from years past.

According to WIVB, the DEC has changed the times that hunters are allowed to hunt this season. In years past the hunters were allowed to hunt from "sunrise to sunset", this year the DEC has shifted those times one-half hour on each side of the day. Hunters are now permitted to start the day in the woods one-half hour before sunrise and are allowed to stay in the woods one-half hour after sunset.

The time changes are super important for not only hunters but also for anyone that likes to hike or spend any time in the woods this time of year. The DEC is reminding hikers that they should wear bright clothing while in the woods. The DEC recommends that non-hunters wear blaze orange, blaze pink, or another bright color that will make it easier for anyone to see them from afar distance.

The DEC has also changed the required clothing that all hunters must wear while in the woods. This season the DEC is requiring all hunters to wear fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing.

Hunter Clothing Requirments in New York

All hunters must wear a minimum total of 250 square inches of solid fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink material worn above the waist and visible from all directions, or hunters can choose to wear a minimum total of 250 square inches of patterned fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink consisting of no less than 50% fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink worn above the waist and visible from all directions. Hats and caps are acceptable as well but they need to have no less than 50% of the exterior consisting of solid fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink material.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos told WIVB that the changes to the rules are a good thing, "I am confident that the rule changes announced today will provide hunters with a better all-around experience while ensuring their safety." The DEC had one last reminder to all hunters reminding them to make sure they are 100% sure of their target before they fire.

