New Rule at New York Airport

If you're planning to fly somewhere, there is now a health form that needs to filled out when you land at one New York airport.

According to News 10, if you fly into the Albany International Airport from any of the now at risk states, you will be required to fill out a New York State Traveler Health Form when you land.

The new form is in response to the travel restrictions that have been put in place by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The restrictions state that when travelers come into New York from the following states, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, they must quarantine for 14 days. Those states have seen increased rates of COVID-19 transmission over the last few weeks.

The form will ask travelers a bunch of different questions including, the names and addresses of the arriving individual or family, whether they have traveled to any of the states designated as having a significant community spread of COVID-19. It will also ask if they have experienced fever, chills, cough or difficulty breathing.

We've contacted Stewart International Airport in Newburgh to see if the New York State Traveler Health Form is required when landing in Newburgh and they told us that as of now, there is no form that needs to be filled out but wanted to remind us that, "there's a new deadline for travelers and the need for a REAL ID, the new deadline is October 1, 2021, meaning every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID to use air travel."

