New Rollercoaster Coming to New York Amusement Park

A popular upstate New York amusement park is planning to upgrade the thrills and screams in 2024 with something they haven't done in 20 years.

It was 2003 when the popular amusement park the Great Escape announced they were ready to unveil a new roller coaster at the park located in Queensbury, NY near Lake George. 20 years later they are ready for a major addition to the park that is sure to make the theme park's 70th anniversary celebration in 2024 epic!

Great Escape's New Roller Coaster

The new coaster, called the Bobcat is set to open in the spring of 2024 and will be the first new wooden roller coaster introduced in New York state since 1999 according to WRGB. The Bobcat will also be the first new coaster to be constructed at Six Flags Great Escape since 2003. What can riders expect on the new ride? According to a press release from the park, the Bobcat is described as a roller coaster the entire family can enjoy with "an adventurous mix of speed, airtime, twists and turns."

Out With the Old in With the New at Great Escape

To make room at the park for the Bobcat, the park will officially retire the Alpine Bobsled, which will launch into its last "run" on Monday, September 4th, 2023. Great Escape Resort President Rebecca Wood told WRGB that the ride is a perfect fit,

"We knew we had to find a perfect fit to replace the Alpine Bobsled in the hearts of our guests. This beautiful, all-natural wooden family coaster will deliver a smooth, fast, and heart-pounding experience. It is sure to be an instant classic."

Bobcat Roller Coaster Stats

The new coaster will stand a little over 55 feet tall, cover over 1,400 feet in length, and reach top speeds of nearly 40 mph according to the park. It will also have two revolutionary coaster trains that will provide a smooth rider experience, each will hold 12 passengers. Like most thrill rides, the Bobcat will have a height requirement to ride. To ride the ride alone riders must be at least 48 inches tall, riders accompanied by a "person of responsibility" can ride if they are at least 42 inches tall.

If everything goes as planned the Bobcat will help the park kick off its 70th anniversary celebration in the spring of 2024. You can get more information on the park online here.

