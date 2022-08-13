Heads Up! New Parking Meter Prices in Busy Ulster County Town

Many Hudson Valley residents were caught off guard by a recent price hike in parking meter costs in one of the most popular towns in Ulster County. Some are even worried that the hike will begin to affect local businesses.

New Parking Meter Prices in New Paltz, NY

For many residents, the information that New Paltz parking meters were getting more expensive didn't come from an official press release from the town, but from Facebook. Here's how much the new prices will cost you to park downtown.

New Paltz, NY Residents React to Meter Prices

"Good morning", a recent Facebook post began, "just a reminder to be mindful of the new parking meters. 25¢ will only cover 15 minutes now." Unsurprisingly, the news was not met favorably. "Village residents should have a pass for free parking. We pay enough taxes for it!", voiced one resident. "Merchants of New Paltz, is this killing you? As a resident of the Town, I often shop elsewhere!" wondered another. A further point of contention wasn't the fact that prices had risen, but that many residents were caught of guard by the news.

"Was this announced somewhere?", asked one commenter. "If it was, I did not notice. I just happened to notice as I was paying that the usual $1 wasn't enough to cover 2hrs", came the reply. "We found out the hard way that you now pay for parking on Sundays", added an unhappy visitor. So what are meter-shy residents doing to avoid the higher costs? Some have started avoiding certain businesses all together.

Parking Solutions in New Paltz, NY

"I do my best to only go to places with parking lots", offered a local woman, continuing by saying that she has even gone as far as avoiding trying new restaurants in New Paltz even though she had heard great reviews simply because of the parking situation. "It’s just a part of living in a popular town", countered a former resident.

It doesn't seem that the new meters will keep everybody away, and even non-humans seem to be flocking to the town in record numbers. Check out the BEAR that made a visit back in June below, and keep scrolling to check out the best restaurants with outdoor seating (so you can keep an eye on your car!).

