"I hope you drive off a bridge in the middle of the night."

That's just one line of Laila Mach's original song that she performed in front of the judges during her American Idol audition, which aired on Sunday.

While traveling to San Diego last year with her mom to audition in front of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for the long-standing singing competition show, the 15-year-old New Paltz native introduced herself and her song choice, which she said was inspired by Idol alumnus Gabby Barrett's breakout single, "I Hope."

"It's kind of a more angrier version of her song actually," Mach told the judges. "It gets worse."

Mach accompanied herself on the piano for her audition, wowing the judges not only with her beautiful and seemingly effortless vocals, but also with her haunting, dark lyrics that, as Perry said, lent to the "deranged" version of Barrett's song.

"Have you ever prayed a boy would drive his car off a bridge, other than me?" Bryan asked the other judges.

All three judges were astounded with Mach's performance and confidence, and Richie gave the budding songwriter props for her take.

"You had me completely fooled. I thought you were the nicest, sweetest," Richie said. "Let me just give you songwriting props. For 15 year old or any age, that was a great song."

Mach got three easy 'yes' votes from the judges, and earned a golden ticket to the next round of competition in Hollywood. But before she even thought about singing another note, Mach's mind jumped to her supporter standing outside the door waiting to hear the news.

"I can't wait to make my mom cry," Mach said. "This is going to be so exciting!"

Mach shared the full version of her song, "Drive Off a Bridge," on her Instagram after her audition aired, and you can listen to it below.