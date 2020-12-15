New Paltz Water Customers are Asked to Conserve Water

Water use advisories are usually something you hear about in warmer months, but businesses and residents who use the New Paltz's municipal water system are be asked to conserve water right now through December 24, 2020. In a Facebook post from earlier today (December 15th, 2020) The Mayor of the Village of New Paltz, Tim Rogers explained why water customers in New Paltz are being asked to conserve water for the next 9 days.

The request for conservation stems from the fact that it is repair time again on the Catskill Aqueduct. This maintenance takes place this time of year and has been happening for the last 3 years according to the Mayor’s post. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (NYC DEP) apparently will be replacing valves, fixing leaks and cleaning the aqueduct.

The Mayor’s post goes on to explain that New Paltz water will be coming from the reservoirs on Mountain Rest Road and that is why it is important that everyone conserves to ensure water levels stay high enough over the course of the shutdown. Hopefully the Storm we will be getting Wednesday into Thursday will also be adding to the water table to help keep levels up as well.

The story of what will be going on during the repair is really interesting it involves divers and a remote-controlled vehicle. You can read the all the details in the post below. The big message though is if you have New Paltz water please do all you can to conserve water usage until after the 24th.