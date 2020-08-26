Earlier this evening (August 26, 2020) reports came in about smoke being seen on the Shawangunk Ridge just west of New Paltz. Many local people shared on Facebook pictures of smoke being witnessed on the Ridge in the area of the Mohonk Preserve.

Ulster County Fire/Rescue Incident posted on their Facebook page around 4 PM that New Paltz was responding to a fire in the woods near Springtown Road and Cragswood Road. Community members posted that they could see smoke and later helicopters dropping water on the ridge where the fire appeared to be burning.

In addition to the fire being reported, there are also reports of the Spring Farm Trail Head, part of the Mohonk Preserve, being closed due to this incident. Many people following the reports from Ulster County Fire/Rescue Incident on Facebook also reported seeing emergency personnel heading towards the fire on ATVs.

We plan to keep you updated on this fire as more information becomes available. At the time this article was published it is not clear whether this fire has been completely contained but reports say that people in the area should be aware that they may still see smoke and flames.

This has been a relatively dry Summer in the Hudson Valley. It is important as we work around our homes and enjoy our outdoor spaces we keep in mind fire safety. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation offers fire safety tips that we should all keep in mind while enjoying the outdoors.