Two separate incidents followed by two investigations have resulted in the arrest of two Ulster County residents, one Modena, and one New Paltz, on rape charges.

38-Year-Old New Paltz Resident Arrested on Rape 3rd Degree, Two Counts of Criminal Sexual Act 3rd Degree

The New Paltz Police Detective Division shared that they received report of a sexual assault that allegedly took place on Sunday January 15th in a hotel in the Town of New Paltz. The report came in on Monday January 16th, and prompted detectives to respond to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh to meet with the victim, who was identified as a juvenile.

Reports go on to detail that the 16-year-old victim met the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Melvin Espinosa of New Paltz, online, and then an in-person meet up was arranged in New Paltz. The investigation determined that Espinosa assaulted the juvenile in his hotel room in the Town of New Paltz.

Espinosa was located one month later at his residence, and placed into custody. He was arraigned by the Ulster County DA's Office, and a remanded to Ulster County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.

Charges include two felonies, one count of Rape 3rd Degree, and two counts of Criminal Sexual Act, 3rd Degree.

His court appearance for preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday February 21st in the Town of New Paltz.

41-Year-Old Modena Man Charged With Rape 1st Degree

An unrelated incident that took place on June 18th, also in New Paltz, also resulted in recent rape charges.

The Detective Division indicated that the New Paltz Police Department received a report of a sexual assault on June 18th, an upon responding to the victim to provide assistance, Detectives collected enough evidence to identify 41-year-old Michael Mazzurco of Modena as a suspect.

Following an eight month investigation, the case went before the Ulster County Grand Jury on February 16th, 2023, where Mazzurco was indicted with the Rape charge, and subsequently located and taken into custody that night around 7pm.

Mazzurco has been remanded to Ulster County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Ulster County Court.

