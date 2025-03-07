Let’s Talk About Crossing the Street in New Paltz and Why It’s So Difficult

We all know the basics of crossing the street. Look both ways and always try to cross at the designated crosswalk. We also all know as drivers that pedestrians are supposed to have the right of way.

These simple rules of the road seem to be incredibly difficult to master in the town of New Paltz, especially on Main Street. So is it the cars or the pedestrians that are making this balance so difficult to strike?

Let's Assess the Drivers

Depending on when you're driving through Main Street, you'll experience different levels of traffic. Weekends are pretty busy and drivers usually can't break 20ish mph driving down in the middle of the day during busier seasons.

But if you're in town during the week, especially outside of normal 9-5 commute times, it's a little bit less congested. Especially in the evening, drivers tend to take some liberties and pick up the pace.

Main Street in New Paltz has a few crosswalks with the electronic crossing signals, but many of them are noted by a neon walking sign placed in the middle of the road. And even with the clear signage, tons of drivers simply carry on with their speed without regard for pedestrians.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Now Let's Talk About the Pedestrians

To put all the blame on the drivers would be unfair (in SOME circumstances)! While no one should be carelessly speeding down Main Street, there are times when pedestrians aren't quite aware of their surroundings.

Main Street in New Paltz has multiple crosswalks down the Main Street, so there are multiple opportunities to get across the street in designated areas.

Get our free mobile app

One important thing to note about Main Street is that especially on weekends, cars are double parked on both sides of the road. And oftentimes, people take it upon themselves to hop out from between the cars and into the road to cross. This especially happens at the intersection of Main Street and Church Street.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

While pedestrians have the right of way, it's an extra hazard for pedestrians to just hop out into the street where cars aren't expecting to see people crossing.

Ultimately, both parties are playing a role in this street crossing roulette. SO, the next time you're crossing the street or driving down Main Street, be mindful of those around you so everyone can stay safe and enjoy their day.

The 7 Biggest Mistakes Tourists Make When Coming to the Hudson Valley If you're coming to visit the Hudson Valley, try not to fall for these common mistakes. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers