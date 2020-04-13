New Paltz High Grad Charles Davis Headed For CBS Sports

A graduate of New Paltz High School is reportedly set to move from his current position at Fox Sports to CBS Sports taking over for an NFL Hall of Famer. Charles Davis attended New Paltz High school where he starred in football. He went on to play in college at Tennessee and had a shot going to the NFL but was cut as an undrafted rookie by Dallas in 1987.

The New York Post reports Davis will fulfill a similar role at CBS as at FOX as a member of the networks' second team. He didn't always have his eye on the broadcast booth, he had a goal of becoming the first African American athletic director of the SEC according to the NFL Network. He got his first broadcasting job with FOX Sports South and from there started working on the NFL Draft.

Davis can also be heard as an announcer on the John Madden football video games.

Charles Davis replaces Dan Fouts who was a Hall of Fame Quarterback with the San Diego Chargers. He retired in the 80s and has been in the broadcast booth ever since. The New York Post recently reported that CBS had decided to move on from their relationship with Fouts.

