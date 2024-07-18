A couple of months ago, we covered a story about an incident that occurred in the area of Armonk, a hamlet located in Westchester County. News regarding the matter had seemingly been quiet since it first occurred but a recent report released by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office has provided new information on the case.

Summary of Armonk Incident

The incident in question originally occurred back on Monday May 20, 2024. Police Officers from the North Castle Police Department had received and responded to a call from a 78-year old resident in distress located on Hallock Place in Armonk.

Police as well as medical personnel arrived to the location, located the elderly caller where she was treated for her injuries and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. While on scene officers encountered the reason for the call, a 38-year old male, who at the time was not identified.

Conflict ensued between the officers and the suspect, armed with a knife, used to attack. One officer in the conflict used his firearm and struck the suspect twice, bringing an end to the conflict and allowing both officers to take control of the situation. The suspect was then transported to the hospital for his injuries which were considered non-life threatening and officially arrested while in the hospital on May 28.

Suspect Identification and Official Charges

This brings us to today where the newest press release from the Westchester County District Attorney's Office details more information regarding the investigation, specifically the identity of the suspect and what charges he is now officially facing.

The press release identified the suspect as 38-year old Joseph Spennato of Armonk. At the time of the incident, Spennato had two active warrants out for his arrest and on Tuesday July 16, 2024, he was officially arraigned for crimes in this incident.

Spennato officially is facing the charges of...

Attempted Aggravated Murder and Attempted Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer, both felonies, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a misdemeanor.

Law and justice concept - Themis statue, judge hammer and books. Courtroom. NiseriN loading...

The press release also goes into greater detail about the confrontation at the residence where it states that Spennato...

allegedly used a knife attempting to stab Sgt. William McClure multiple times in the back, striking the sergeant’s ballistic vest, before Police Officer Chris Costa used his duty pistol to fire two shots, striking the defendant twice.

Police body cam footage also recorded the event and what took place from the time officers arrived to the conclusion of the conflict. Following the indictment, Spennato was remanded back to Westchester County Jail. Spennato's next court date is currently scheduled for August 6.

