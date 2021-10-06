New Hudson Valley Train Station Getting Cool High-Tech Upgrades

A Hudson Valley train station is getting some high-tech upgrades. Will the same happen for other Metro-North stops in the region?

This week Governor Hochul announced the completion of a major transformation to the Port Jervis railroad station. The upgrades are something that many people would also like to see in Beacon, New Hamburg and Poughkeepsie.

Some state-of-the-art upgrades and artistry put into this new train station are quite unexpected. Scroll down to check them out and see what may be coming to other Metro-North stations in the Hudson Valley.

New State-Of-The-Art Train Station in Port Jervis Some exciting, new changes have been unveiled at the Metro-North station in Port Jervis.

