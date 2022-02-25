New ‘Hot Pot’ Style Restaurant Opening in Wappingers, Newburgh

A new restaurant chain is coming to the Hudson Valley that allows diners to cook their meals at their table using state-of-the-art burners and old-world recipes.

The restaurant is called K Pot, and it's quickly building new restaurants across the country. The chain recently opened locations in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Westbury and is currently planning to build restaurants at two Hudson Valley high-traffic locations.

K Pot is a combination Korean barbecue and hot pot restaurant in a unique, "hands-on, all-you-can-eat" environment. Customers will be able to prepare their own meals with ingredients from the all-you-can-eat bar. Meats and fish are grilled at the table and bowls of hot broth are warmed at each seat with individual warmers built into the table.

While technically a buffet, this restaurant isn't what you'd expect from Golden Corral or the Old Country Buffet. High-end decor, a full bar, and K Pot's "nightlife atmosphere" are said to make dining at the chain a fun and communal experience.

Yelp reviews for existing K Pot locations are encouraging, with the restaurant earning raves from diners. Hudson Valley residents who've been to other locations have told us that they're "extremely excited" for the restaurant to finally open in the Hudson Valley.

K Pot announced on their website that they will be moving into the Newburgh Mall and taking over a space at the Hannaford Plaza on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger. The plaza is also the site of a planned Popeye's restaurant that's currently being proposed to replace a former restaurant that's been left vacant.

New Popeye's Restaurant Coming to Route 9

It's unclear when K Pot will open their doors in Newburgh or the Town of Wappinger, but you can probably expect grand opening announcements to come later this year.

