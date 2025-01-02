Earlier this week, news was released regarding a fatal accident that occurred last weekend in Ulster County. At the time of the initial press release, not much information was available. What we did know was that the accident involved a single vehicle where the driver was the only occupant at the time.

Now days later, the New York State Police have released an update to their investigation into this accident which includes the identity of the driver who passed away as a result of the wreck.

Fatal I-87 Accident in Ulster County

The accident under investigation occurred last weekend on Saturday December 28, 2024. According to the initial press release, New York State Police officers responded to the scene roughly 3 miles north of exit 19 on the thruway I-87, in the town of Ulster.

Only one vehicle was involved in the accident, where the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was injured in the wreck and passed away as a result of injuries suffered.

New Information in Fatal Thruway Crash

The latest update from the New York State Police comes with information that they gathered during their preliminary investigation at the scene of the accident. According to the updated press release, the driver identified as 21-year old Randolph E. Quintanilla Revolorio of Nanuet, was traveling southbound on Interstate 87, when he exited the roadway through the right shoulder for unknown reason.

Afterward Quintanilla Revolorio in 2008 Honda subsequently struck a tree. The impact of the collision ejected Quintanilla Revolorio from the vehicle where he was gravely injured and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Like in the initial press release, authorities are still investigating the accident and anyone with information or anyone who may have seen the accident take place is encouraged to contact SP Kingston at 845-691-2922.

