New “Create Your Own” Burrito Restaurant Coming to Poughkeepsie

A new restaurant opening in the Hudson Valley makes the food exactly how you want.

It's great whenever a new business opens in the Hudson Valley. It's even better when a business opens a second location in the area. And that's what's about to happen in the Hudson Valley. A new burrito restaurant will be opening in Poughkeepsie, but they already have a few Hudson Valley Locations.

Bubbakoo's Burritos is set to open "soon" in Poughkeepsie, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant will be opening on Route 9, next to Dunkin Donuts in the same area as Crunch Fitness. The location is set to open in May of this year. Bubbakoo's offers custom-made burritos and other Mexican fare like quesadillas, tacos, and nachos.

There are already Bubbakoo's Burritos locations in New Windsor and Monroe. This restaurant-style is similar to a Chipotle, Moe's, or Salsa Fresca. You order at the counter and go down the line as they put in whatever toppings you want. Bubbakoo's boasts a large variety of proteins, with 5 different chicken options, pork, vegan options, steak, beef, even shrimp. The menu also has sides like wings, loaded tater tots, and curly fries.

The news of a new Mexican restaurant opening in the Hudson Valley is welcome news. Especially after we just reported Moe's in Kingston has allegedly shut down. At this time, it is unclear if Moe's has officially closed in Kingston or if they are renovating. When the restaurant was called, it said "this mailbox isn't accepting messages."