Coming Soon: Montgomery, NY Newest Paint and Sip Hot Spot

It's official, the warm weather has arrived. Here in the Hudson Valley, it's now time to visit our favorite ice cream stands, head out to different walking trails and enjoy all that the warm weather has to offer.

Spring has sprung, we can now welcome all new things.

We have watched our local businesses close down over the past couple of years. Some of them closed their doors permanently and didn't reopen. Other Hudson Valley businesses reopened if they were lucky enough to do so.

Saying goodbye to local businesses that have been a part of the community for years is bittersweet. However, we also saw an increase in new and local businesses in the Hudson Valley.

These Restaurants Have Recently Opened in the Hudson Valley:

88 Charles Street Restaurant

Opened in Montgomery under new ownership.

88 Charles Street, Montgomery NY 12549

Reserva brings a new wine bar to Beacon.

173 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508

Tony and Nick's Italian Kitchen opened their doors in Kingston.

298 Wall St, Kingston, NY 12401

Corey's Pickles recently opened in Montgomery, NY

6 Union St, Montgomery, NY 12549

Sage Moon Botanical opened its doors recently in Walden, NY

More than ever, a lot is happening in the Hudson Valley.

Another new business is also opening in Montgomery.

Residents couldn't be any happier when they heard the exciting news.

ARTBOXstudio, a brand new studio, is opening its doors very soon. They are excited to be in the heart of Montgomery with so much going on. ARTBOXstudio will offer original and custom artwork, art classes for adults and children, and most importantly, paint and sips.

When was the last time that you went to a paint and sip?

They can be so much fun and bring out your inner artist abilities. My friends and I always compare our pictures when we visit one another. We claim that we were sipping more than painting, haha.

Art can truly bring positivity to those who are creative with it. It can be a form of communication for some, an expression of experiences and what someone is feeling inside.

There are so many times that I see someone's artwork and instantly feel uplifted. Flowers, nature, and capturing the beauty of animals are things that I look for most in the artwork.

If you are interested in signing up for classes, you can message ARTBOXstudio on Facebook.

They will keep the community updated on the grand opening.

ARTBOXstudio

4 Union St, Montgomery NY 12549

What is your new, favorite business in the Hudson Valley? Will you visit ARTBOXstudio? Share with us below.

