Neil Young Reportedly Dating Daryl Hannah

The Daily Mail reports that Neil Young is already dating Daryl Hannah, less than a month after filing for divorce from his wife of 36 years. Young, who at 68 is 15 years older than the actress, was spotted on Tuesday with Hannah in Westlake, Calif. Paparazzi photos showed them holding hands and kissing.

The two have never been romantically linked before, though they've shared a longstanding interest in the environment and have participated in several of the same demonstrations -- including one in Washington, D.C., protesting the Keystone Pipeline and another to help raise awareness about Utah's threatened Greater Canyonlands. It wouldn't be the first time Hannah -- best known for her role as a mermaid in 'Splash' -- has intersected with rock royalty. She previously was in a relationship with Jackson Browne and, if you believe the rumors, Mick Jagger.

Neil and Pegi Young had two children together, Ben and Amber. She began singing backup with her husband in the '90s, memorably joining him onstage at the Academy Awards ceremony in 1994, before starting her own solo career. In turn, Neil dedicated songs like 'Such a Woman,' 'Once an Angel' and 'Unknown Legend' to Pegi. The latter song, from his 1992 album 'Harvest Moon,' retold the story of their meeting, when Pegi was a waitress at a California diner.

Young's petition for dissolution of marriage was filed in their hometown of San Mateo on July 29. Neil Young is set to play Farm Aid on Saturday and then begin a series of solo acoustic dates across the U.S. in October. The divorce hearing is scheduled to become final on Dec. 12.