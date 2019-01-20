Neighbor Spots Burglar in Broad Daylight

An alert neighbor foiled a burglar's plan in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

On Tuesday, January 15, two Town of Poughkeepsie police officers were flagged down by a resident on Oakdale Avenue who reported seeing suspicious activity in the area.

The resident reported seeing a black male enter a neighbor's fenced yard and disappear behind the house for a short time. the subject then allegedly jumped back over the fence carrying an item and was last seen heading away.

Upon investigation, officers discovered a an opened window and unlocked door to the rear of the home. The owner of the home responded to the scene and confirmed the residence was unlawfully entered and items were missing.

A suspect, Dawin Santos, 18, was quickly developed in the investigation. Santos was located a short time later and interviewed.

Santos was subsequently charged with Burglary second-degree, felony, Possession of Stolen Property fifth-degree.