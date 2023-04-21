Navy Veteran, Historic New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, Woman Arrested

A woman is facing charges after a beloved Hudson Valley bus driver and Navy veteran was killed.

On Thursday, Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, announced an indictment into the fatal accident that killed a Navy veteran.

Poughkeepsie, New York Woman Accused Of Killing Navy Veteran From Dutchess County, New York

Earlier this month a Dutchess County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Camay Pryce of Poughkeepsie with manslaughter in the second degree and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

On Wednesday, with the assistance of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Pryce was found at home in the City of Poughkeepsie and taken into custody.

Pryce is accused of causing a fatal head-on crash that killed 50-year-old Erin T. Clancy of Stanford, New York.

Hudson Valley Bus Driver, Navy Veteran Killed In Head-On Crash

GoFundMe For Hudson Valley Family

A GoFundMe was setup to help the Clancy family cover Erin's funeral costs. As of this writing, nearly $7,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

"Erin was a devoted husband, a super devoted father and extremely devoted to his community. He is survived by his loving wife Erin and three daughters! Erin’s love and dedication to his family were evident in every way possible," Michelle Cummings wrote. "Erin was also highly dedicated to his job as an Arlington Central School District bus driver. He loved what he did and loved all the kids, in his word, 'My Kids.'"

Poughkeepsie Woman Sent To Dutchess County Jail

Pryce sustained serious injuries in the crash, police say.

Pryce was remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, $1,000,000 bond, and $2,000,000 partially secured bond. She was ordered to be placed on electronic monitoring if released and to surrender her passport.

