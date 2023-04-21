Shocking New Details In Wrong Turn Death In Upstate New York

New details were uncovered about the 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot after turning into the wrong driveway in Upstate New York.

On April 15, at approximately 9:53 PM, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a woman that was shot near Cemetery Road in the Town of Salem. As patrols responded to the scene, additional 911 calls came in reporting that shots had been fired from a residence on Patterson Hill Road in the Town of Hebron.

Fatal Shooting In Upstate New York

Upon arriving at the scene on Cemetery Road, deputies discovered a female who had been in a vehicle and was a victim of a gunshot wound.

She was identified as 20-year-old Kaylin A. Gillis Schuylerville, New York.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Car Pulled Into Wrong Home

Gillis was in a car that mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend's home. The homeowner, Kevin D. Monahan, fired at least two shots, one of which struck Gillis who was a passenger in the car, police say.

"Monahan was uncooperative with the investigation and refused to exit his residence to speak with police. He was later taken into custody with the assistance of the New York State Police Special Operation Response Team after several hours," the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

Murder Charge

Monahan, 65, was arrested and charged with murder in the 2nd degree. He was then transferred to the Warren County Jail to be held.

Monahan's lawyer says his client was acting in self-defense, News 10 reports.

"The situation where we have an elderly gentleman and his elderly wife living out in the dark woods in Washington County with three vehicles that come roaring into his driveway at a high rated speed, shined their lights at his house, and not leaving when he turns on the floodlights,” Kurt Mausertsaid. “So, certainly there was cause for an element of fear on Mr. Monahan’s part.”

No Remorse

Washington County Sheriff Jeffery Murphy told CNN Monahan has shown no "remorse."

"Quite frankly, (Monahan) has not shown any remorse in this case," Murphy said.

However, Mausert says Monohan "feels terrible" about the outcome of the shooting.

"He feels terrible that a life was lost.My client was involved in a series of tragic mistakes, made by more than one person, that resulted in the death of a young lady,” Mausert said

According to Mausert, the gun was used in self-defense. He also said that the sheriff did not accurately depict his client’s circumstances at the time.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday for Gillis.

A GoFundMe was setup to help her family. Over $140,000 has been raised

