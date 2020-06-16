Nature Museum’s Grasshopper Grove Reopens June 20

One of the best museums for kids and families in Orange County is right in Cornwall. It's the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum, and they've been teaching families about nature and wildlife since I was a kid growing up in New Windsor.

One of the most popular attractions at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum is Grasshopper Grove, and it's been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now we finally have great news to report. Grasshopper Grove will be reopening for weekends this summer beginning this Saturday, June 20.

To ensure the health and safety of the guests and staff, registration and guidelines are modified, but the nature play will be just as fun. Required online pre-registration will open on Mondays at 10AM for that coming weekend for 45 minute play sessions from 10AM - 4PM. Free admission for members, $5 for not-yet-members.

For more information, including a full list of guidelines and registration, visit the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum website or facebook page.

