National Weather Service Confirms Microburst in Wappingers

Severe weather hit the region earlier this week leaving behind a path of damage for Hudson Valley communities to clean up.

The Hudson Valley has been dealing with a string of hot weather this week with temperatures reaching the high 90s. Of course with the hot summer weather comes strong summer storms.

On Wednesday, June 30th, around 6 PM a Sever Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of the Hudson Valley. Reports of thunder, lightning, strong winds and hail started to roll in. Central Hudson reported many Hudson Valley residents without power as well as several downed trees and power lines.

Columbia, Greene and Dutchess Counties all reported damage after the storm touched down.

One Hudson Valley town in particular saw severe damage, that left many wondering if an actual tornado blew through the area.

The National Weather Service in Albany has determined that a tornado did not touch down in Wappingers Fall on Wednesday night. However, they are reporting a Microburst with winds from 75 to 85 MPH for about a mile and half that took place between 6:52 PM until 6:55pm.

Weather.Gov defines a Microburst as "a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter." They also explain that Microburst can cause serious damage.

Photos of damage made the round on social media following the storm. The Village Creamery in Wappingers experienced significant damage while Bowdoin Park is temporarily closed due to no power, downed power lines and trees.

For a full breakdown of Wednesday nights storm visit NOAA's National Weather Service.