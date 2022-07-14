National Nude Day in the Hudson Valley

Happy National Nude Day today.

According to National Day Calendar, National Nude Day, celebrated annually on July 14, is a way to keep cool on a hot summer day. The holiday is celebrated by nudists worldwide who are said to take the holiday seriously. The site also states that nudists are not perverts, they are naturists, individuals who believe that the human body is most beautiful in its natural state. The founder of National Nude Day is not known, but its origins have been traced back to New Zealand. If you are to celebrate this day, try not to break any Public Decency Laws.

Naked Friendly Hudson Valley Spots

According to a 2015 article at NYup.com, there was a Nudist resort in Catskill (Greene County) called Juniper Woods, a 65-acre nudist park and campground that is now reportedly closed.

The area has also been home to a couple of nude-friendly swimming holes in the Ulster County area including Split Rock Hole in New Paltz and Stony Kill Falls in Wawarsing. Even Howe Caverns in Schoharie County has a Naked in a Cave event each year, with the next one set for September. There is also an actual nudist colony located about an hour from the Hudson Valley. Learn more about Rock Lodge Club in New Jersey here.

How are you celebrating National Nude Day?

How will you be celebrating National Nude Day today? I'll be celebrating by taking my clothes off and doing my afternoon show 2-7 pm on 101.5 WPDH in the buff. Be thankful we don't have a studio webcam!