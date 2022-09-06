Names of Victims Released in Fatal Wrong-Way Thruway Accident

More details have been released by investigators of a fatal wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway on Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday all lanes on the southbound side of the New York State Thruway were shut down as police launched an investigation into a fatal crash. The accident took place on I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo in Orange County around 1am on Tuesday morning. An investigation closed all southbound lanes until after 7am.

State Police say one of the drivers involved in the crash was traveling the wrong way on I-87 between exits 16 and 15A in Harriman and Sloatsburg. That automobile crashed into another car that was traveling southbound, killing both drivers. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

YouTube/rocklandvideo YouTube/rocklandvideo loading...

According to the New York State Police, the wrong-way driver was identified as George Gonzalez from Dumont, New Jersey. The 68-year-old male was driving a 2017 Toyota Rav-4 when investigators say he was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. Gonzales' car crashed into a car being driven by Yehuda Weinstock of Chester. The 67-year-old woman was traveling southbound when her car was hit, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames.

Both of the drivers were pronounced deceased by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office and removed from the scene.

No more details about the investigation have been released and it has not been revealed if police believe alcohol or other substances were involved in the crash. The area has been experiencing heavy rains after a long stretch of no precipitation at all. It's unclear if the weather or lack of visibility is being considered a factor in the investigation.

For up-to-the-minute traffic information and alerts be sure to download our free mobile app and stay up to date on future traffic issues in and around the Hudson Valley as they happen.

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)