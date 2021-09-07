Naked Woman Drives Golf Cart Through Intense Police Standoff

Yes, this is for real. Police were in the middle of a dangerous standoff with an armed suspect over the weekend, when something very unexpected happened. Not even the most hardened law enforcement officers may have been ready for this one. Now, one woman's buck naked joyride has lead to into a bit of trouble.

The TFP says that police were alerted Sunday night of a report of three suspicious males in the area. Once officers arrived to the neighborhood, a 18-year-old male fled the scene. The situation quickly escalated, as reports indicate the suspect fired his gun during the pursuit, only to strike himself in the thigh. TFP reports that deputies later found the fleeing suspect on the roof of a house, pointing the gun at them.

This is where it gets really strange. Out of seemingly nowhere, a woman not wearing any clothes, drove onto the scene in a golf cart. Now how's that for throwing a curveball to this case? Police instructed the nude rider to avoid the area, but to no avail. The woman continued to drive the cart straight toward the house where the gunman was still perched on the roof. What's even crazier, is this was just a random act of Florida weirdness. The 28-year-old Bostonian woman was said to have had nothing to do with the suspect, or the crime scene.

According to an affidavit, the woman “had a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude.”. You don't say? Police were able to get the woman off the golf cart and arrested her. There is no word where she may have left her clothes.

